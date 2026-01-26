282310
Motorists told to watch for falling rocks on Trans-Canada Highway through Shuswap

Tim Petruk - Jan 26, 2026 / 6:21 am | Story: 596178

Drivers are being told to watch for falling rocks through the Shuswap area on the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday morning.

According to DriveBC, motorists are being advised to watch out for falling rocks from east of Chase to Sicamous.

Drivers are told to expect minor delays.

