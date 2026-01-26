Salmon Arm News

Motorists told to watch for falling rocks on Trans-Canada Highway through Shuswap

Photo: DriveBC This map shows the area in which drivers are being warned to watch for falling rocks on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

Drivers are being told to watch for falling rocks through the Shuswap area on the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday morning.

According to DriveBC, motorists are being advised to watch out for falling rocks from east of Chase to Sicamous.

Drivers are told to expect minor delays.