Salmon Arm speed skating siblings set to make Olympic debuts in Italy

Photo: Speed Skating Canada Facebook page Salmon Arm siblings Laura and Daniel Hall are headed to Italy to represent Canada at the upcoming Olympic games.

Olympic dreams seem to run in the family for a pair of speed skating siblings heading to Italy for the 2026 Games in Milano Cortina.

Daniel and Laura Hall are long track speed skaters from Salmon Arm who have both been chosen to represent Canada at this year’s Olympic Games.

Laura, 22, previously won silver in the 3,000-metre distance at the International Skating Union (ISU) Four Continents Championships in 2022.

She will be competing in the women’s 3,000 and 5,000 metre distances at this year’s Olympics.

Her 20-year-old younger brother Daniel has also shown talent for long track, taking home back-to-back silver medals in the men’s mass starts at the ISU World Junior Championships in 2024 and 2025.

Daniel will be competing in the men’s 1,500 metre and mass start events in Italy.

Long track speed skating is a family affair. The siblings' father, Michael Hall, also represented Canada in long track speed skating at the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer.

Laura and Daniel got their start with the Salmon Arm Ice Breakers speed skating club.