CSRD looks to grant funding for purchase of firefighting equipment

$420K for fire departments

Photo: Luc Rempel The CSRD is hoping to secure $420,000 in grant funding to help pay for new firefighting equipment.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is hoping to save taxpayer money on the purchase of equipment for fire departments through a $420,000 grant application.

At the Jan. 15 CSRD board meeting, staff presented a report requesting authorization to apply for $420,000 through the community emergency preparedness fund.

The fund is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities and provides up to $30,000 per fire department to help smaller rural fire departments afford up to date equipment and training.

The CSRD oversees fourteen volunteer and paid on call fire departments within the region.

Director Kevin Flynn asked staff what would happen if the grant application was unsuccessful.

“A lot of what's being asked for in the grant here is regular items that we would purchase out of taxation, and we would just smooth that over several years, rather than doing it all at once,” said Derek Sutherland, general manager of community and protective services.

“We have been successful in the past three years getting this grant, which has been wonderful.”

In the report prepared by Regional Fire Chief Sean Coubrough, he said the funds will be used to purchase a variety of important equipment and safety gear for each of the 14 fire departments.

Some of the key items to be purchased for each department include one additional self-contained breathing apparatus and two additional air cylinders, one new thermal imaging camera, three additional 50 foot lengths of fire attack hose and one new nozzle, and additional personal protective equipment to cover additional recruitment and gear wearing out over time.

The board voted unanimously in favour of the grant application.