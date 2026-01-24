Salmon Arm News

CSRD applying for $1 million grant to fund FireSmart initiatives over two years

$1M FireSmart grant sought

Photo: Luc Rempel The office of the CSRD in Salmon Arm

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is hoping to continue the development of FireSmart work in the region with more than $1 million in grant funding.

At the Jan. 15 CSRD board meeting, staff presented a recommendation to apply for funding from the UBCM Resiliency Investment Program over a two-year period.

The program provides funding for municipalities and regional governments to support the development and implementation of FireSmart priorities, educational activities and tools up to a maximum of $550,000 per year and up to $1,100,000 over two years.

In a report, Regional Fire Chief Sean Coubrough said the CSRD has successfully applied for this grant every year since 2018.

He said over the last 18 months, funding from this grant program has been used to establish a full-time FireSmart coordinator, hire three full-time wildfire mitigation specialists, train two staff members as wildfire mitigation specialist instructors and deliver more than 1,600 home FireSmart assessments.

Director Rhona Martin said staff and firefighters involved in the FireSmart program deserve greater recognition for all their hard work.

“I just want to acknowledge the work that's gone into this and how well received it's been in the communities,” she said.

“The people that are taking advantage of it are really appreciative, and so kudos to the staff that are involved and all the volunteer fire departments that have stepped up and participated when necessary.”

The board voted unanimously in favour of supporting the application.