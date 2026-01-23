Salmon Arm News

Geotechnical investigation will require single lane alternating traffic on highway east of Revelstoke

Possible Highway 1 delays

Photo: DriveBC The calendar icon shows the location single lane alternating traffic is expected to begin at noon on Monday, Jan. 26.

Drivers travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke next week will need to be ready for possible delays as a geotechnical investigation gets underway.

Crews will also clean up debris from a previous vehicle incident in the area.

The work is scheduled to begin at noon on Monday, Jan. 26, and will continue until 5 p.m. that evening. Crews will continue working on Tuesday, Jan. 27, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The geotechnical work will require single lane alternating traffic between Jumping Creek Road and the MacDonald Snowshed, about four kilometres from the west boundary of Glacier National Park.

Motorists travelling east should also be aware westbound traffic will be given priority.