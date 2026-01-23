Salmon Arm News
Salmon Arm RCMP looking to identify suspect in Grey Goose vodka theft
Seeking vodka theft suspect
Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP
Photo of the woman who allegedly stole a bottle of Grey Goose vodka from a Salmon Arm liquor store.
Mounties are turning to the public for help to identify a woman who was allegedly caught on video stealing a bottle of vodka.
In a statement on Thursday, Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson, said police are trying to identify a woman who was caught on video stealing a bottle of Grey Goose vodka from a local liquor store on Jan. 19.
The suspect is described as a white woman with a slender build who was wearing eyeglasses.
Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to call Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 and reference file number 2026-357.
