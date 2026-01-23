Salmon Arm News

Chase could be first TNRD community to try compost project under new pilot program

First to try compost program

Photo: Luc Rempel Chase has been chosen for a new community compost pilot project.

Chase could be the first community in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to have a community composting program should council give the go ahead to a new proposal.

At the Jan. 13 Chase village council meeting, Tatianna Mueller, TNRD waste reduction coordinator, said the main purpose of having a compost program is to reduce the amount of material in the landfill.

“In 2024, 44 per cent of all of the material in our landfill, by weight, was compostable. ...And there's several reasons why this is something we need to address," Mueller said.

She said when organic waste goes into the landfill it releases methane gas which contributes to climate change. It also takes up extra space in the landfill which costs taxpayers money in the end.

“Composting is a win-win, because it also creates this nice, healthy soil that not only pulls some of that greenhouse gas back into the soil, but it also gives local community gardens, gardeners and farms really high quality soil that helps with their food systems,” Mueller said.

She said the pilot program would introduce two three-bin compost units that can be accessed by a select group of households as the initiative is tested.

“The reason we picked this system is because it allows for continuous production of finished compost and also continuous flow of new food scraps into the system,” Mueller said.

She said new material is put into the first bin. Once it starts to get full and break down, it's put into the second bin.

She noted the process “is a bit labour intensive” but the pilot program includes a $7,000 grant to pay a “community champion” who will be responsible for doing the necessary labour and overseeing the system.

Compost bins to be located in Wilson Park

Mueller said with the pair of three-bin units, they should be able to have 20 households take part in the piilot program by bringing in their organic waste.

Most forms of yard and kitchen waste are acceptable to include in a compost system like this, with the exception of meat scraps and dairy products.

If Chase chooses to go forward with the program, the TNRD will provide the bins, shovels, aeration tools, thermometers, wood chips and everything else necessary to run the compost program.

Chase and Area Family Services (CAFS) will also be involved in the program to oversee the “community champion” and report back any issues to the TNRD.

P’úsme Forest in Wilson Park has been chosen as the location to house the compost bins as CAFS already operates a community garden there.

Mueller said the pilot program addresses most of the common concerns people have about composting.

“I think the important thing to underline is that a properly managed compost system shouldn't have any sort of smell that will be attracting animals or will be a nuisance to neighbours,” she said.

"If the system doesn't smell, it doesn't represent much more of an attractant than just a normal garden bed really, less than a garbage bin."

She noted the bins have been designed to keep small pests such as birds or rodents from being able to access the compost material.

Council is expected to make a decision on whether to move forward with the pilot program at the next village council meeting on Jan. 27.

If council approves the program, it would start in the spring and run for one year.