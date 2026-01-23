Salmon Arm News

Week of free family activities offered across the Shuswap for Unplug and Play

Photo: Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society Unplug and play week begins this weekend with free family events across the Shuswap.

Shuswap families are being invited to unplug from their screens and devices as the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society hosts its annual Unplug and Play Week.

Starting this weekend, from Jan. 24 to 31, families are invited to take part in more than 60 free activities to help step away from screen time.

In a statement on its website, LASS said the annual event "encourages families to step away from screens and reconnect through meaningful, in-person experiences.”

From juggling acts and Pokemon scavenger hunts to swimming, skating, cooking, theatre and martial arts lessons, Unplug and Play week offers a wide variety of activities to suit every family.

“These events are designed to bring families together, introduce new activities, and strengthen community connections, all while taking a break from screen time,” reads the statement.

“In partnership with local organizations and businesses, LASS is proud to offer free, family-friendly events that highlight the importance of literacy, physical activity, and social connection.”

LASS said the week is about more than simply reducing screen time, instead it hopes the week offers the opportunity to build strong family relationships and community connections.

Families can download a copy of the schedule of events online or pick up a student passport at school to help them navigate the wide range of activities available.

To learn more about unplug and play week and to see a full schedule of events you can visit the Literacy Society of the Shuswap Website.