Sicamous resident wins $1.6 million jackpot from Whitney Houston slot machine at Vernon Casino

Photo: BCLC Sicamous resident Pierre B., won over $1.6 million at a Vernon casino

A Sicamous man won big at Lake City Casino in Vernon, taking home a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1.6 million.

The man, who BCLC identified as Pierre B., said he was at the casino having a meal with a friend on Jan. 8 when he decided to try his hand at the Powerbucks Whitney Houston slot game.

“After I ate, I sat at it and a few minutes later I won,” he said.

“I was dumbfounded and thought, 'This isn't happening.’ I thought I was going to drop to the floor!”

Pierre won the Powerbucks jackpot worth $1,657,818.32.

Players who wager a minimum of $3 on the Whitney Houston themed slot machine are eligible for the game’s progressive jackpot which offers prizes of $1 million or more.

Pierre said his friend who had joined him for a meal was the first person to find out about his big win.

“My friend started crying,” he said. “He couldn’t believe it and his mouth dropped.”

Recently retired, Pierre said he has some idea of how he wants to spend the money, including a new car for his son and a possible move to Vancouver Island to “go to the beach and pick shells... slow life down a bit.”

He said while on his drive home to Sicamous that night, he “had a happy feeling inside.”

BCLC said the odds of winning the Powerbucks jackpot on a $3 wager is about 1 in 25 million.