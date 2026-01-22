Salmon Arm News

Teenage drunk driver rolled vehicle on highway in Salmon Arm on Christmas Eve, Mounties say

Police say an 18-year-old drunk driver who rolled his vehicle on Highway 97B in Salmon Arm told officers he knew he should not have been driving.

Salmon Arm RCMP said officers responded to a report of a rolled over vehicle at the intersection of Highway 97B and Auto Road on Dec. 24 at about 11 p.m.

Police said officers soon located a grey 1994 Toyota Camry on its roof with an 18-year-old male and female nearby.

“The 18-year-old man identified himself as the driver and admitted to having ‘two or three’ shots of fireball about three hours prior,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

“The man blew a ‘fail’ and then told police he knew he should not have been driving and was going to fail the test.”

The 18-year-old man received a 90-day driving prohibition and the Toyota Camry was impounded for 30 days.