Fundraiser launched to help purchase wheelchair, medical devices for Salmon Arm toddler

Getting Levi a wheelchair

Photo: Gofundme.com A local family is hoping to raise $10,000 to purchase medical equipment for their 2-year-old son Levi.

A local family is hoping the community's generosity can help them get the necessary equipment to let their 2-year-old son live a better life.

Levi Paquette was born with spastic diplegic cerebral palsy and is unable to walk or sit unassisted.

“We've just been working with all the Shuswap Children's Association and supports in the community to give Levi the best life we can,” said Cheyanne Fischer, Levi’s mother.

“He can roll both ways, but he's not sitting unassisted or walking and Levi has hearing loss. He wears a hearing aid in his right ear.”

She said she launched a GoFundMe campaign to help her family afford specialized equipment that will help Levi live his life to the fullest.

She said the family has been working with the Sunny Hill seating clinic and Levi's physiotherapist to get him a special chair.

“It's called the activity chair, but essentially, it’s like a high chair for Levi,” Fischer explained. “But they call it an activity chair because they can move up and down.

“So he could be in the chair and be pushed all the way down to the floor and play level with his sister or me, and then you can raise it up, and he could be table height or counter height and be engaged.”

Fischer said the activity chair is also important for improving Levi’s nutrition.

“He mostly is still on Pediasure bottles [nutritional drinks], and we're trying to get him more into solids, but it's hard when a child like that doesn't have the ability to sit on their own,” she said.

“Just the few weeks that I've had this chair on trial has been amazing, seeing the progress, and I'm so excited to get it for him and see him flourish and grow into that and be able to have a little bit more freedom.”

The family has been able to use the activity chair on a trial basis, but will need to return it if they are unable to come up with the necessary funds.

She said the family receives support through the province’s At Home program, but only $5,000 of funding is offered for medical equipment and the activity chair is estimated to cost $11,000.

“And then we're still working on finalizing his wheelchair quote,” Fischer added.

“We just want Levi to have the best equipment to make his life a happy life."

While they have been unable to take home a wheelchair for a longer trial, she said Levi loved it immediately.

“We only had it for a few hours at the house, but he was laughing and trying to move himself around. And it's just amazing to see that in him,” Fischer said.

“What we strive for is to have a happy Levi because that makes everyone happy around us,”

Fischer said she has been unable to work as she is needed as a caretaker at home for Levi, but that will be changing as Levi has recently started part-time daycare.

She launched the GoFundMe with a post on Facebook last week, and the community responded immediately.

“I never expected the amount,” Fischer said.

“I was very happy, even just the comments and the support or people giving me other options of different charities I could apply for that I haven't heard about.”

The GoFundMe has so far raised $2,340, approximately 24 per cent of its total $10,000 goal. To learn more about Levi or to make a donation, visit the GoFundMe page.