Salmon Arm News

Hearts at the Table Gala to raise money for a free weekly lunch program in Salmon Arm

Gala benefits meal program

Photo: Google Guide First Community is hosting a special Hearts at the Table Gala to fundraise for their weekly lunch program.

Local faith group First Community is organizing Hearts at the Table Gala, a new event intended to raise support for its weekly lunch program.

The event will bring in funds for the Wednesday community lunch program, a non-religious initiative providing nutritious meals to community members experiencing food insecurity, social isolation and financial hardship.

After almost three years in operation, the volunteer-run lunch program feeds an average of 100 people every week.

Organizers say the program offers dignity, connection, and a sense of belonging.

“This is about more than a meal,” said Monica Kriese, social meals co-ordinator. “It’s about people knowing they matter, that there’s a place for them at the table, a connection — every single week.”

The program is supported through several means, including revenue from First Catering, funding from BC United Way as well as community donations and volunteer support.

However program organizers say rising food costs, increased demands and a commitment to continually serve high-quality meals has required additional fundraising efforts.

“We don’t cut corners in the kitchen,” said Rev. Jenny Carter, chef and leader of the Wednesday community lunch program.

“The food we serve is made with care, skill, and respect for the people eating it. Everyone deserves a meal that is nourishing, thoughtfully prepared, and served with dignity — and that takes resources.”

The Hearts at the Table Gala is planned to be an elegant evening with live music, a live auction, a chocolate fountain and a six-course tapas style meal prepared by Carter.

The gala will be held on Feb. 14 at First Community located at 450 Okanagan Ave. in Salmon Arm. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, and include a complimentary cocktail or mocktail. For more information or to buy your tickets, call First United at 250-832-3860 or text 604-376-7198. Purchase tickets before Jan. 31 and save with special early bird pricing.