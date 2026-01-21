Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm firefighters to conduct ice rescue training on McGuire Lake

Photo: Luc Rempel Firefighters warn residents they will be conducting ice rescue training on McGuire Lake tonight.

Salmon Arm residents shouldn't be concerned if they see firefighters on the ice at McGuire Lake Wednesday evening.

In a social media post, the Salmon Arm Fire Department said firefighters will be conducting an ice rescue practice on the lake.

“Please don’t be alarmed if you happen to see some of our members out on the ice between 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.,” reads the post.

The fire department said even with recent cooler temperatures, it is still not advisable to go onto the ice on any local waterways.