Okanagan Film Commission expands reach into Columbia Shuswap

Film crews, sets wanted

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo A movie crew filming in downtown Penticton in 2017.

The Okanagan Film Commission (OFC) is expanding its footprint.

The commission has officially taken over operations of the former Columbia Shuswap Film Commission, and is extending its film services and production support into the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

The move is designed to strengthen regional film capacity and keep economic opportunities local. As part of the transition, the OFC is looking to connect with industry workers in the region.

The commission is actively seeking film crew members living in the Columbia Shuswap area. Local crews are encouraged to get in touch with the commission to be added to the regional database for consideration on upcoming productions.

In addition to talent, the OFC is launching a comprehensive location-scouting campaign. They are calling on property owners, residents, and local experts to come forward with unique, cinematic, or visually striking locations.

“We are currently seeking cabins by the lake. We want locations that feel remote yet remain accessible for two upcoming film projects,” said Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film Commissioner.

Interested parties are encouraged to email [email protected] for more information.