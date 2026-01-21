Salmon Arm News

City of Salmon Arm looks for feedback on proposed changes to development cost charges

Weigh in on developer fees

Photo: Castanet A building under construction in Kamloops.

The City of Salmon Arm is hosting public engagement workshops to gather feedback as it plans to review a municipal bylaw that sets levies on new development.

The workshops will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 4, from noon until 1:30 p.m., and on Feb. 5 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“Development Cost Charges are fees paid by developers when new development occurs,” reads a City of Salmon Arm social media post.

“These help to fund the infrastructure needed to support growth such as roads, water, sewer, drainage, and parks so that new development helps pay for the impacts of growth, rather than placing the full cost on existing taxpayers.”

The city said public engagement workshops are designed to give residents and stakeholders the opportunity to learn more about the proposed bylaw changes and give input to staff.

Learn more about the existing DCC bylaw and the planned review process by visiting the City of Salmon Arm’s website.