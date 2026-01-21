Salmon Arm News
Salmon Arm Mounties searching for white SUV believed to be involved in attempted thefts
Cops looking for white SUV
Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP
A surveillance photo shows the SUV believed to be involved in recent attempted thefts.
Mounties are turning to the public for help finding a white SUV suspected to be involved in a string of attempted thefts on Monday afternoon.
Police said they received a report on Jan. 19 at about 2:15 p.m. from someone who said occupants of the SUV attempted to break into several parked cars on Canoe Beach Drive NE. However, nothing was reported stolen.
Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson, said the vehicle also has a distinct black hood.
“If you see this vehicle, or know where it is parked, do not approach,” he said.
“If possible obtain a license plate, and report the location to the Salmon Arm RCMP by phone at 250-832-6044.”
Hodges said the occupants of the vehicle were unable to be identified.
More Salmon Arm News
RECENT STORIES
- Recycle plastics at pop-upsKamloops - 12:08 pm
- Will free trade deal survive?Canada/U.S. - 12:07 pm
- Feds need to step up: mayorSurrey - 12:00 pm
- Ski art at the roundaboutVernon - 12:00 pm
- Weigh in on developer feesSalmon Arm - 12:00 pm
Real Estate
1960 KLO ROAD #11
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$975,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$975,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Celery Shuswap BC SPCA >
Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net