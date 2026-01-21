Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm Mounties searching for white SUV believed to be involved in attempted thefts

Cops looking for white SUV

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP A surveillance photo shows the SUV believed to be involved in recent attempted thefts.

Mounties are turning to the public for help finding a white SUV suspected to be involved in a string of attempted thefts on Monday afternoon.

Police said they received a report on Jan. 19 at about 2:15 p.m. from someone who said occupants of the SUV attempted to break into several parked cars on Canoe Beach Drive NE. However, nothing was reported stolen.

Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson, said the vehicle also has a distinct black hood.

“If you see this vehicle, or know where it is parked, do not approach,” he said.

“If possible obtain a license plate, and report the location to the Salmon Arm RCMP by phone at 250-832-6044.”

Hodges said the occupants of the vehicle were unable to be identified.