Salmon Arm News

Local, regional artists showcased as Small Hall Music Crawl returns to the Shuswap

Concerts in community halls

Photo: Arts Council of the South Shuswap Bats and Dao will play the Sorrento Centre on Jan. 31 as part of the Small Hall Music Crawl

The Arts Council for the South Shuswap is inviting residents to enjoy performances from local artists at community halls throughout the region with the return of the Small Hall Music Crawl.

After a one year hiatus, the Small Hall Music Crawl is returning with a new lineup of local and regional musicians giving intimate performances at community halls in the South Shuswap.

“The Small Hall Music Crawl was established back in 2022 and 2023. ...We took a break in 2024, and now we're back here doing it this year,” said Missy Morrison Charko, executive director.

“They're all intimate concerts, so you want to come in, have a cozy night in, have a beverage, sit and listen to some really, really amazing music from local and regional, regional artists.”

Community Halls included in this year’s crawl include the Sorrento Centre, White Lake Hall, Sunnybrae Hall and Carlin Hall.

Morrison Charko said the shows provide an opportunity to draw crowds to local community halls during the slower winter months.

“This is a chance for us to support them in that off season, to draw attention and get people in the doors, giving them some funds to help them get through the shoulder season as well, and to just showcase their hall,” she said.

“If people are coming in to see this concert, they may say, ‘Hey, I want to host an event here.'"

Along with providing support to the community halls, Morrison Charko said the arts council is proud to support local and regional musicians with these events.

“These are just amazing regional and local artists, and giving them a stage to perform on in the off season is huge as well,” she said. “They don't always have a ton of gigs going on at this time of year.”

The first show will feature Bats and Dao, a husband and wife musical duo from Williams Lake who perform a haunting brand of folk music with a tinge of bluegrass.

The events will also feature beer, local ciders and wines and 50/50 draws.

The Small Hall Music Crawl kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 31, with Bats and Dao at the Sorrento Centre. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30.

Then, on Feb. 21, Joshua Smith and Colin Easthope will perform at White Lake Hall. Megan Abel and Steph Clifford will play at Sunnybrae Hall on March 21.

The final show will take place at Carlin Hall on April 25 with a performance from the Ben Arsenault Band.

Tickets for each show are $30 and available online or at the door. There is also a special hall pass available for $100 that provides admittance to all four shows in the series.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Arts Council of the South Shuswap’s website or follow the council on social media.