Sicamous RCMP say local man caught speeding on Highway 97A was drunk behind the wheel
Speeder caught for DUI
Sicamous Mounties say they were able to catch a drunk driver after an officer stopped a pickup truck speeding through a residential area of Highway 97A.
Sicamous RCMP said on Jan. 9 at about 1:30 p.m., an officer was watching traffic on Highway 97A in a residential area near Elliot Crescent when they saw a pickup truck driving south at a high rate of speed in a 60 kilometre per hour zone.
“A traffic stop was conducted and the officer noted a strong odour of liquor in addition to other indicators of impairment with the driver,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil, Sicamous RCMP spokesperson.
The officer conducted a breath demand which resulted in two fail readings. The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition, and the pickup truck was impounded for 30 days.
