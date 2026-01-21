Salmon Arm News

Sicamous RCMP say local man caught speeding on Highway 97A was drunk behind the wheel

Speeder caught for DUI

Photo: Glacier Media Rear lights of an RCMP cruiser

Sicamous Mounties say they were able to catch a drunk driver after an officer stopped a pickup truck speeding through a residential area of Highway 97A.

Sicamous RCMP said on Jan. 9 at about 1:30 p.m., an officer was watching traffic on Highway 97A in a residential area near Elliot Crescent when they saw a pickup truck driving south at a high rate of speed in a 60 kilometre per hour zone.

“A traffic stop was conducted and the officer noted a strong odour of liquor in addition to other indicators of impairment with the driver,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil, Sicamous RCMP spokesperson.

The officer conducted a breath demand which resulted in two fail readings. The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition, and the pickup truck was impounded for 30 days.