Salmon Arm News

Single lane alternating traffic in effect on Highway 97A after earlier crash

Highway 97A re-opened

Photo: DriveBC Red area shows closure on Highway 97A caused by the accident.

UPDATE: 3:58 p.m.

Highway 97A has been re-opened with single lane alternating traffic after a crash closed the highway and knocked out power to more than 250 BC Hydro customers earlier on Tuesday.

The crash happened at about noon, between Zettergreen Road and Riverside Road on Highway 97A.

Crews have cleared the incident and single lane alternating traffic is now in effect. Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control personnel.

BC Hydro said 253 customers remain without power after the crash.

A crew is onsite and BC Hydro said power is expected to be restored by about 5 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 1:48 p.m.

A crash on Highway 97A has closed the highway in both directions about 16 kilometres south of Sicamous, and knocked out power to more than 250 BC Hydro customers.

The incident took place between Zettergreen Road and Riverside Road.

According to BC Hydro, 253 customers on both sides of the highway are without power due to a vehicle collision that took place at a little after 12 p.m.

A crew has been assigned to repair the damage, but there is no estimate available for when power could return.

Meanwhile, there is no detour around the closure on Highway 97A. Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control.

The R.W. Bruhn Bridge has been re-opened despite the scheduled daily construction closure to allow for traffic to travel between Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.