Police arrest intoxicated man following reports he disturbed customers at Sicamous store
Chips spilled all over store
Potato chips scattered across the floor of a Sicamous convenience store led police to arrest a Saskatchewan man for public intoxication.
Sicamous Mounties were called to a gas station on the Trans-Canada Frontage Road in Sicamous on Jan. 7 due to reports of an intoxicated man disturbing customers, according to police.
“Staff reported the man had opened several bags of chips inside the convenience store and that he was bothering customers while highly intoxicated,” said RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.
He said officers arrived and found the man outside the store with an open bottle of vodka, and potato chips were visible covering the floor inside the store.
The 57-year-old man from Saskatchewan was arrested for public intoxication and held in cells overnight to sober up.
More Salmon Arm News
- Starting small with $500Business - 1:07 pm
- Traffic stop to traffickingNelson - 1:06 pm
- Teen fainted for fatal fallCypress Mountain - 12:39 pm
- Syria, Kurds have new truceSyria - 12:31 pm
- Canola, beef heads to ChinaCanada - 12:26 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Bergen Shuswap BC SPCA >
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library