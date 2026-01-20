Salmon Arm News

Police arrest intoxicated man following reports he disturbed customers at Sicamous store

Chips spilled all over store

Photo: File photo Sicamous RCMP arrested a 57-year-old man from Saskatchewan for public drunkenness

Potato chips scattered across the floor of a Sicamous convenience store led police to arrest a Saskatchewan man for public intoxication.

Sicamous Mounties were called to a gas station on the Trans-Canada Frontage Road in Sicamous on Jan. 7 due to reports of an intoxicated man disturbing customers, according to police.

“Staff reported the man had opened several bags of chips inside the convenience store and that he was bothering customers while highly intoxicated,” said RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.

He said officers arrived and found the man outside the store with an open bottle of vodka, and potato chips were visible covering the floor inside the store.

The 57-year-old man from Saskatchewan was arrested for public intoxication and held in cells overnight to sober up.