Salmon Arm News

City of Salmon Arm looking for $10K grant for improvements to popular local trail

Grant funds for local trail

Photo: Google Guide/ McDonald Angela A photo of one of the trails in Park Hill which Salmon Arm says is in need of drainage improvements.

The City of Salmon Arm will be looking for grant funding to help pay for improvements to the popular Outer Loop trail in Park Hill.

Mayor Alan Harrison, who said he was a frequent user of the trail, noted the planned tread and drainage improvements "would be much appreciated on that route."

Darin Gerow, director of operations, presented a report at the Jan. 12 Salmon Arm city council meeting. He said the city wanted to receive a grant through the Outdoor Recreation Fund of BC to cover the trail upgrades.

Gerow said since the trail is a major thoroughfare within the city’s trail system it is a high priority for improvement.

The fund is administered by the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC and is intended to support community-based initiatives that create meaningful outdoor and nature-based experiences.

Gerow said the city is planning to apply for the maximum funding amount of $10,000, which requires at least 50 per cent of matching funding. The city has already budgeted $20,000 for the project.

“While $20,000 is proposed in the 2026 budget, the amount will only be covering phase one of this work. It's approximately half the project,” Gerow said.

“The full cost of improving the entire trail is estimated at about $40,000.”

Gerow said the grant funding would allow for the completion of phase 1 of the planned improvements to the trail to take place in 2026. The city is planning to work with the Shuswap Trail Alliance on the project.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of applying for the grant funding.

The full suite of upgrades would be complete after phase 2 of the project, which is set to happen in 2027 pending budget approval.