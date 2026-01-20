Salmon Arm News

Local jazz trumpet player to host Chet Baker tribute at Salmon Arm Jazz Club

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club Liam Nadurak will bring his tribute to Chet Baker to the Nexus at First Community on Jan. 29

Local jazz trumpeter Liam Nadurak will return to the Nexus at First Community in Salmon Arm for a special performance showcasing the work of Chet Baker on Thursday, Jan. 29.

Baker, known for his lyrical trumpet playing and intimate, soft vocals, is seen as an integral part of the “cool jazz” movement during the 1950s, earning the nickname “the prince of cool.”

Baker’s career was derailed by drug addiction, legal problems and a severe injury, but he was eventually able to overcome his addiction and spent his later life as prolific performer travelling across Europe.

Nadurak has said he will be going “full Chet” for this performance, which will include vocals and the trumpet. He will be joined by Dan Smith on guitar, Alex Ward on bass and piano, and Will Friesen on drums.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation.

To learn more about this and other upcoming jazz club events, visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club website.