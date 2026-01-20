Local jazz trumpet player to host Chet Baker tribute at Salmon Arm Jazz Club
Chet Baker tribute show
Local jazz trumpeter Liam Nadurak will return to the Nexus at First Community in Salmon Arm for a special performance showcasing the work of Chet Baker on Thursday, Jan. 29.
Baker, known for his lyrical trumpet playing and intimate, soft vocals, is seen as an integral part of the “cool jazz” movement during the 1950s, earning the nickname “the prince of cool.”
Baker’s career was derailed by drug addiction, legal problems and a severe injury, but he was eventually able to overcome his addiction and spent his later life as prolific performer travelling across Europe.
Nadurak has said he will be going “full Chet” for this performance, which will include vocals and the trumpet. He will be joined by Dan Smith on guitar, Alex Ward on bass and piano, and Will Friesen on drums.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation.
To learn more about this and other upcoming jazz club events, visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club website.
More Salmon Arm News
- Poll: Troops to Greenland?Poll - 7:30 pm
- Unplug & Play returningKelowna - 7:07 pm
- Town's old Spanish themeOsoyoos - 7:00 pm
- Chet Baker tribute showSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Choir hosts concertVernon - 7:00 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$935,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Rome Shuswap BC SPCA >
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library