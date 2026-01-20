Salmon Arm News

City of Salmon Arm aims to make rec facility reservations easier with booking system updates

Better booking ahead?

Photo: Google Guide/ Cameron Salmon Arm sports fields will soon be easier to book thanks to planned changes to the Shuswap Recreation Society's booking system.

The City of Salmon Arm says it is taking steps to improve the process for booking recreational activities at several municipally-owned recreational facilities.

In a social media post, the city said it has expanded the available recreation spaces included in the Shuswap Recreation Society’s booking system.

Facilities now include the pickleball and tennis courts at Klahani Park, tennis courts at Jackson school, multi-use courts at Shuswap middle school, the Blackburn synthetic turf playing field, batting cages at Klahani Park and the gazebos at South Canoe, Blackburn Park and Canoe Beach.

“These updates support easier planning for community groups, programs and events, while maintaining public access when spaces are not reserved,” reads the post.

The city said it expects to share an update on these changes, including fee information and booking instructions, in February.