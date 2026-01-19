Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm police say man laying on highway was unable to stand, arrested for public intoxication

Drunk man laying on Hwy 1

Mounties say a man found laying in the middle of the Trans-Canada Highway and unable to stand repeatedly told paramedics "he did not want to go to the drunk tank," but nevertheless was arrested for public intoxication.

Salmon Arm RCMP said a woman called police to report a man lying in the middle of Highway 1 near Fourth Avenue SW at about 6:20 p.m. on Boxing Day.

She allegedly told police the man was walking towards her vehicle but kept falling down.

“Police attended and located a 24-year-old man who claimed he had been struck by a vehicle,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

BC Ambulance was called, but Hodges said the man refused help from the paramedics and kept repeating “he did not want to go to the drunk tank.”

The man was arrested for public intoxication, as police said he was clearly intoxicated and unable to stand on his own. He was held in cells overnight and was handed a violation ticket.