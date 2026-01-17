Salmon Arm News

CSRD plans push to allow drones for mosquito control despite some opposition

A close-up of a mosquito on someone's skin

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will be moving ahead with a plan to push for provincial certification for mosquito control using drone technology.

This is despite some pushback from some CSRD directors, who questioned the effectiveness of mosquito control measures in the first place.

At the Jan. 18 CSRD board meeting, board members discussed a resolution about mosquito control drone technology with the intent to submit it to the Southern Interior local Government Association for consideration.

There is no provincial certification process for drone usage for pest control, which prevents local governments from using more cost effective drone technology to tackle mosquitoes. Instead, mosquito control is done via more costly helicopter and ground spraying methods.

The resolution is pushing for the creation of provincial certification for drone-based pesticide application.

The recommendation also included a motion to forward the resolution to the council for the town of Golden, as well as the Association of Kootenay and Boundary Governments, requesting their endorsements.

However, Director Marty Gibbons questioned the move, citing Dr. Art Borkent, a local entomologist who has presented at a CSRD board meeting and at Salmon Arm city council about the questionable efficacy of mosquito control measures.

“We had a presentation in this group that said that there is very little evidence to support any quantifiable benefit to this program,” Gibbons said.

“So it's great that we want to do it with drones, but we have qualified presenters come in and talk to us, basically tell us that there's no quantifiable benefit to this program, but I do appreciate that we want to do it more efficiently.

“I'm curious why we bring these presenters in and ask them these questions when we don't seem to hear them.”

Director Jay Simpson, representing the North Shuswap, said he believes mosquito control programs make a big difference in his area.

“Certainly our population in Scotch Creek [and] Lee Creek are significantly benefited on an annual basis,” Simpson said.

“If it doesn't happen, it is unbearable out there. So I'm not sure how to quantify it specifically, but I do know that on an emotional basis, and seemingly a physical basis, it's a value to our communities.”

Gibbons responded by saying his coffee cup kept grizzly bears away, “based on the evidence that there’s no grizzly bears in the office.”

The CSRD does undertake an annual mosquito control program in the North Shuswap as well as in Revelstoke, Golden, and the surrounding areas.

The board overall voted in favour of sending the resolution on to SILGA as well as to the town council of Golden and AKBLG for their support.