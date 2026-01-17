Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm Mounties plan to charge prohibited driver who fled when she saw police

Salmon Arm police say they are recommending charges against a local woman who ran from officers after being caught driving while prohibited last month.

Salmon Arm RCMP said a police officer recognized a woman driving a grey Jeep Cherokee going west on Fourth Avenue SE on Dec. 27 at about 12:40 p.m.

Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson said the officer had dealt with the woman numerous times and knew she did not have a valid driver’s license.

“The officer followed the vehicle and noticed it sped up and turned off Seventh Street SE onto Third Avenue SE,” Hodges said.

“When the officer caught up to the Jeep it was parked, and he observed the known female running away, and when he called out her name she glanced back but continued running.”

He said the officer went to the woman’s house and was able to obtain surveillance footage showing the woman getting into the Jeep and driving away.

Police impounded the Jeep for seven days.

Hodges said Salmon Arm RCMP have forwarded the file to BC Prosecution with a recommendation to charge the woman with one count of driving while prohibited.