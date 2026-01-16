Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm police urge businesses to ensure doors fully secure after attempted break-in

Cops call for security review

Photo: Pixabay.com Salmon Arm RCMP tell local businesses to review their security measures after an attempted break and enter at a downtown business.

Salmon Arm RCMP are recommending all downtown businesses review their exterior doorway security after unknown suspects attempted to pry open the door of a business on Ross Street.

Police said they received a report of minor damage to the exterior door of a business on Ross Street on Jan. 5.

“Police attended and observed a mailbox slot on an exterior door had been pried off, and there were pry marks around the edge of the door frame,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

He said police were able to get security footage from a neighbouring business which showed an unknown male and female near the doorway at about 4 a.m.

However, due to the poor video quality and distance from the camera, Hodges said police were unable to identify the suspects.

“Salmon Arm RCMP recommend all local businesses review their exterior doorway security,” Hodges said. “Installing a door latch protector is a simple and affordable step to deter a break-in.”

He said local businesses can call the police detachment on the non-emergency line if they would like to have an officer review their security measures and discuss any possible improvements they could make.