Minimum dump fee finalized at CSRD landfills, transfer stations

Residents can expect to pay more at the dump next summer as increased tipping fee rates will go into effect in May of this year.

Directors of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District voted in favour of adopting the changes to the tipping fee bylaw at a recent board meeting. Effective May 1, the cost for disposal of refuse will increase to $100 per tonne up from the current $90 per tonne.

CSRD residents will also notice a new $5 minimum fee at all landfills and transfer stations, which the CSRD said will help cover basic operating costs at each site.

“The changes reflect a public desire for residents to pay directly for the garbage they send to the landfill, rather than putting the cost onto general taxation,” reads a statement released online by the CSRD.

“This system also encourages recycling, as many of the recycling programs operate at free or reduced cost to the user.”

In order to reduce the impact of the new minimum fee on FireSmart activities, the CSRD will offer a one month free yard waste drop-off window in the spring and the fall.

Exact dates for these free yard waste periods are still yet to be determined.

Other exemptions to the minimum fee will include residential recycling materials, invasive plants, yard and garden waste with an approved FireSmart waiver, books and clothing for recycling and household hazardous waste.

Residents bringing bagged refuse at a cost of $3 per bag will also be exempt from the $5 minimum.

Visit the CSRD website for more information about local landfills and solid waste management.