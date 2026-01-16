Salmon Arm News

Eagle Valley Rescue still going strong despite nearly folding two years ago

Road rescue back in action

Photo: Luc Rempel Eagle Valley Rescue volunteers practice using ropes to bring a person up a steep slope during a training exercise.

With just three people on its volunteer roster, Eagle Valley Rescue Society had been preparing to close its doors for good — but the group has since been rejuvenated, and continues to provide vehicle extraction and rope rescue services on the highways surrounding Sicamous.

Two years ago, the group approached the District of Sicamous about folding road rescue services into the Sicamous Fire Department after ongoing struggles recruiting volunteers.

However, after a sustained membership push, Jeff Van Dooyeweert, chief of Eagle Valley Road Rescue Society, said the organization is revitalized.

“We're up to 12 [volunteers] now, which is great,” he said. “For a while there were only three of us.”

Eagle Valley Road Rescue is an entirely volunteer-run organization mostly made up of local firefighters and others from Sicamous and the surrounding communities.

Van Dooyeweert said the group has members in Sicamous Fire Rescue, Swansea Point Fire Department, Malakwa Fire Department as well as non-firefighters.

Three members of the Sicamous Eagles Junior A hockey team are also training with Eagle Valley Road Rescue.

'Any car crash, we're the ones that go'

The group provides vehicle extraction and rope rescue services to help people whose vehicles have gone over a steep embankment and or become trapped in a vehicle following a crash.

“We're the specialists that do this,” Van Dooyeweert said.

“Any car crash, we're the ones that go. We do all the rope rescue in the area for low to steep slope, and then we assist for any of the high angle as required.”

He said the group is currently training to get certified for high angle rescues as well.

The organization responds to anywhere from 40 to 100 incidents per year.

“It just depends on the time of year,” Van Dooyeweert said. “For the past two weeks, we've been on seven calls. Statistically, we shouldn't have been on that many, but it's just the way it works.”

Their response area is fluid, but covers all of the major highways within a half hour to an hour radius of Sicamous.

“The unwritten rule is we share the border of Highway 97A with the Enderby Fire Rescue, we share Boundary Road towards Salmon Arm with Salmon Arm Road Rescue and then-ish Three Valley Gap with Revelstoke,” he said.

“However, if Enderby is on a different call, we can go into their area. Same thing with Salmon Arm Road Rescue and we've gone all the way to Revelstoke Lake. …It just depends.”

Van Dooyereet said anyone with a passion for helping people is welcome to join the group.

“If you want to help people, come and try it,” he said.

“We provide all the training. We go up to [National Fire Protection Association Standard] 1006 for our auto extrication, and we want to become rope techs for our rope rescue.”

Anyone who wants to learn more about Eagle Valley Rescue or is interested in volunteering can visit the society's website or contact the group on its Facebook page.