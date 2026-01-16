Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm police, CVSE focused on commercial vehicle checks over two nights in December

Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Transit CVSE officer performing a traffic stop on a truck

Mounties say more than 40 violation tickets were issued to commercial vehicles as police conducted road checks over two nights in December.

Police teamed up with Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement to conduct the commercial vehicle checks last month, with a goal of targeting unsafe driving as trucks traveled through Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm RCMP said a check on Dec. 8, 2025, resulted in 23 violation tickets being issued. Another check on Dec. 23, 2025, netted 20 more violation tickets. Three commercial vehicles were removed from the road due to safety issues.

“These checks focused on improving the safety of our roadways by ensuring commercial vehicles are obeying the rules of the road, especially speed limits,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

“The results highlight why proactive enforcement is important and why Salmon Arm RCMP continue to target commercial vehicles daily, and not just during planned vehicle checks.”

Hodges said tickets were issued for speeding, failing to slow down or move over near stopped vehicles, unsafe loads, and failing to stop for yellow or red lights.

“Please remember if you see emergency vehicles such as police, ambulance, fire trucks, or tow trucks stopped on the road, you are obligated to slow down and move over,” he said.