Coldest Night of the Year returns to the Shuswap for the sixth year to support local families in need and address food security

Walking for food security

Photo: Shuswap Food Action Society Teams and individuals will walk 2 or 5 kilometres to raise money for the Shuswap Food Action Society on Feb. 28.

You can help support the less fortunate in your community and celebrate the generosity of Shuswap residents by joining the Coldest Night of the Year walk in support of the Shuswap Food Action Society.

For the sixth year, Shuswap Food Action is hosting The Coldest Night of the Year on Feb. 28 and everyone is invited to help fundraise and raise awareness about food security in the Shuswap.

“SFAS feeds a lot of kids in our region through school meals programming, with over 92,000

meals to students last year alone,” said Liz Blakeway, executive director of Shuswap Food Action Society.

“It would be so great to see many of these kids and their families walk with us this year and enjoy the pre and post-walk fun!”

The fun kicks off on Feb. 28 with a walk party starting at 4 p.m. at the downtown SASCU location. Then guided 2 and 5 kilometre routes will begin at 5 p.m. and conclude with hot soup, treats and beverages at the post-walk street party outside of downtown Askew’s Foods.

Askew’s Foods and SASCU have returned as co-lead sponsors of the event.

“The work Shuswap Food Action Society does strengthens our community at every level, from nourishing children through school meal programs to supporting local farmers and increasing access to fresh, healthy food for families,” said Lori Pounder, general manager of Askew’s Foods.

“We’re proud to stand alongside SFAS for Coldest Night of the Year and to continue investing in programs that make the Shuswap a stronger, healthier place for everyone.”

SASCU president and CEO Barry Delaney said SASCU is proud to have supported the event for the past six years.

“This meaningful event serves as a powerful reminder of the need for compassion and support for those who are most vulnerable,” said Barry Delaney, CEO and president of SASCU.

“Together, through the collective efforts of our community, we are helping to create a stronger, more inclusive future for everyone.”

For more information about Shuswap Food Action Society or about the event you can visit the SFAS website. Or to donate, register as a participant or as a team captain you can visit the Coldest Night of the Year website.