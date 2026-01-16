Salmon Arm News

Avalanche control work to cause intermittent closures on Highway 1 near Rogers Pass

Highway 1 closures planned

Photo: Parks Canada A Canadian Armed Forces artillery team undertakes avalanche control work in Rogers Pass

Motorists travelling east of Revelstoke on Friday could be in for some major delays on the Trans-Canada Highway as avalanche control work in Rogers Pass will necessitate intermittent closures.

Avalanche control work is scheduled to take place between the Hemlock Grove Boardwalk and Glacier National Park Summit in Rogers Pass starting at 10:30 a.m. and continuing until about 3 p.m.

Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control personnel.