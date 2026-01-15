282782
Salmon Arm News  

Mounties say slippery roads were to blame for New Year's Day crash that closed Highway 1

Winter conditions blamed

Luc Rempel - Jan 15, 2026 / 3:26 pm | Story: 594425

Police said wintery weather conditions were to blame for a New Year’s Day crash involving a semi truck that closed Highway 1 in Craigellachie for two hours.

Mounties said Sicamous RCMP received a report of a jackknifed semi truck blocking the Trans-Canada Highway near Lybarger Road on Jan. 1 at about 1:30 p.m.

“Police located a semi hauling a flat deck load of Styrofoam blocking both east and west traffic in a two lane section of the highway,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil, Sicamous RCMP spokesperson.

“The driver had been heading west when he lost control in slippery conditions.”

McNeil said highway crews also responded to the scene to deal with an oil spill while the truck and trailer were removed from the highway.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for about two hours as a result of the incident.

McNeil said the road and weather conditions were quite challenging at the time of the crash, with drivers experiencing slick roads, heavy snowfall and fog.

