Salmon Arm News

Sicamous council says repairs coming for rail crossing at Cambie Solsqua Road

Rail crossing to be repaired

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of the District Office in Sicamous

Sicamous council says work will begin soon to repair a damaged rail crossing at Cambie Solsqua Road after a resident reported his vehicle was damaged going over the crossing.

At the Jan. 14 Sicamous committee of the whole meeting, Coun. Gord Bushell said council is taking action to address the rail crossing.

“We had a person from Cambie Solsqua Road reach out today in regards to the rail crossing. ...There's a piece of metal that flipped up and it stayed up, and he actually contacted it with his car,” he said.

According to Bushell, staff have been in contact with Canadian Pacific Kansas City about the issue and maintenance work is expected to be coming soon.

He said CPKC has already conducted a temporary fix on the part that damaged the resident's vehicle and is planning to go back out and fully repair the crossing in the next week or so.

Coun. Siobhan Rich said the rail crossing has been an issue since late October 2025 and she thinks the public needs to know who to contact about similar problems.

“I don't know if the public knows who to contact if there's an issue with the railway,” she said.“Taxpayers pay for that crossing. We pay a lot of money for that crossing, and this has been ongoing.”

She suggested making social media posts to remind residents to contact the district if they notice issues with rail crossings so the district can advocate to CPKC on their behalf.

Residents were advised to watch the district’s website and social media accounts for upcoming posts about any potential road closures or delays as CPKC conducts work to repair the crossing.