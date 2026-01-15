Salmon Arm News

New art exhibition features replica of artist's bedroom in the middle of the Salmon Arm Art Gallery

Artist's bedroom re-created

Photo: Salmon Arm Arts Centre Facebook Page Paul Hopkins and Cate Currie discussing their plans to transform the gallery for the upcoming exhibition of Ok, buddy.

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery is kicking off 2026 with an immersive exhibition featuring a custom replica of artist Cate Currie’s bedroom.

Ok, buddy is described as an immersive exhibition featuring Currie and fellow regional artists Todd Maccormac and Paul Hopkins.

“Cate, Todd, and Paul have collaborated on an exhibition that feels refreshing and playful while holding a subtle undercurrent of discomfort,” said Erin Stodola, Salmon Arm Art Gallery curator.

“I am delighted to work alongside the artists to bring an energetic, unfussy experience to Salmon Arm, perfectly timed in the middle of winter.”

The replica of Currie’s bedroom is surrounded by paintings and intimate portraits by Maccormac and Currie reflecting moments of challenge, humour and transformation.

The exhibition runs from Jan. 24 to March 28, and will feature an opening reception on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

Along with the reception, the exhibition will feature several other public events including workshops, all-ages evening events and in-gallery yoga.

To learn more about this exhibition and the other events, visit the Salmon Arm Arts Centre website or follow them on social media at @salmonarmartscentre.

Salmon Arm Art Gallery is located at 70 Hudson Ave. NE and is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.