Salmon Arm News
Shuswap Search and Rescue hosting Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour in Salmon Arm
Film screenings support SAR
Photo: Paul Zizka
Shuswap Search and Rescue is hosting the 50th anniversary of the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour.
Salmon Arm residents looking to embrace the spirit of adventure can look forward to watching some of the best of the Banff Mountain Film Festival on the big screen.
Shuswap Search and Rescue is hosting the 50th anniversary world tour of the Banff Mountain Film Festival at the Salmar Grand Theatre on Jan. 30 and 31.
Different films will be shown on each night, featuring remote journeys and amazing expeditions from around the world.
Attendees can get immersed in these adventures while helping raise money for Shuswap Search and Rescue.
Tickets are on sale now and available at Wearabouts located at 50 Alexander St. NE in Salmon Arm.
