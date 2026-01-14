Salmon Arm News

Sicamous RCMP make arrest after man struck in head after responding to a knock at his door

Photo: Castanet File Photo Side view of an RCMP cruiser

Mounties say a 32-year-old Sicamous man was hit in the head and suffered a minor injury after a confrontation took place on his doorstop with two people, one of which he knew.

Sicamous RCMP said officers responded to a report of an assault that took place at a residence on Elliot Crescent on Jan. 7.

Police said a man in the residence answered a knock at the door at about 5 p.m., and saw two people at the door, one of whom was a local man he knew.

“A verbal confrontation took place, which ended with the resident of the home being struck in the head which caused a minor injury,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil, Sicamous RCMP spokesperson.

“The man and his friend then departed the residence.”

Police said a 44-year-old Sicamous man was arrested for the assault later that day. He was later released with conditions which included a no-contact order with the man who was assaulted.

The 44-year-old is scheduled to appear in court in Salmon Arm on March 3.