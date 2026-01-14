Salmon Arm News

City of Salmon Arm to pay $153K for lights at new turf field, Shuswap Youth Soccer Association to pitch in

Lights approved for new turf

Photo: Shuswap Youth Soccer Association A mock-up of how the new synthetic turf field at Blackburn Park could look with lighting installed.

Salmon Arm’s soccer players will be able to enjoy night games following council approval of a plan to install lighting on the new synthetic turf field at Blackburn Park.

At the Jan. 12 council meeting, Darin Gerow, manager of roads and parks, presented a report on a memorandum of understanding to be signed with the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association which would finalize a deal to install lighting for the new field.

“Since the completion of the synthetic field, efforts are now being focused on field lighting,” Gerow said.

He said lighting has been considered a high priority for the project because it would enhance the usability of the field particularly during the winter, when there are less hours of daylight and traditional grass fields are closed.

Gerow told council the project has $71,400 left in the budget which could go towards lighting. An additional $82,000 provided by the 55+ BC Games legacy funds made a total of $153,400 in funding from the city.

The project is estimated to cost around $237,000, and through the memorandum of understanding, the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association would provide the remaining $83,600.

SYSA has already been fundraising for the project with $62,240 raised, according to the fundraising tracker on its website.

To bolster fundraising efforts, the Salmon Arm Daybreak Rotary Club agreed to match the first $50,000 raised.

As part of the agreement, Shuswap Youth Soccer will be in charge of procurement, installation, payments and other tasks involved with the installation of the lights.

Gerow told council he could not give an exact date for when the lighting would be installed, but said once the order is made, it would take six to eight weeks for the lights to arrive.

“Once that ground thaws out, we can start digging subject to contractor availability,” he said.

Coun. Debbie Cannon said she was excited about the project, and thanked the rotary club for its support.

“That's a huge amount that they put towards this project,” she said. “They are always doing great things in our community. This is an exciting project.”

Other councillors expressed similar enthusiasm for the project. Coun. Kevin Flynn said if he was able to, he would “put two hands up” when voting for the project.

“What a great legacy from the work that some of my fellow councillors and my spouse and everybody did to make the 55+ Games so successful,” he said speaking about the fund provided by the games.

“What a great addition to the community.”

Council voted unanimously in support of authorizing the memorandum of understanding between the City of Salmon Arm and the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association.