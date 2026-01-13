Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm RCMP impound truck after driver fails breath tests despite sobriety claim

Claims of sobriety fall flat

Photo: Castanet FILE - A patch on the shoulder of an RCMP officer

Police say a Salmon Arm driver failed two breath tests after claiming he hadn’t consumed alcohol for days.

According to Mounties, officers received a report on Dec. 22 of an intoxicated driver in a grey Toyota Tacoma in downtown Salmon Arm.

“Salmon Arm RCMP attended and located a matching vehicle leaving Alexander Street, westbound on the Trans Canada Highway,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

“The vehicle turned onto Shuswap Street and was stopped after police observed the vehicle driving erratically.”

Hodges said the 44-year-old driver told police he had not drank any alcohol in at least two days, however a subsequent breath demand resulted in two fail readings.

The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the Toyota Tacoma was impounded for 30 days.

Police said they further referred the matter to RoadSafetyBC.