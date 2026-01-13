Salmon Arm RCMP impound truck after driver fails breath tests despite sobriety claim
Claims of sobriety fall flat
Police say a Salmon Arm driver failed two breath tests after claiming he hadn’t consumed alcohol for days.
According to Mounties, officers received a report on Dec. 22 of an intoxicated driver in a grey Toyota Tacoma in downtown Salmon Arm.
“Salmon Arm RCMP attended and located a matching vehicle leaving Alexander Street, westbound on the Trans Canada Highway,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.
“The vehicle turned onto Shuswap Street and was stopped after police observed the vehicle driving erratically.”
Hodges said the 44-year-old driver told police he had not drank any alcohol in at least two days, however a subsequent breath demand resulted in two fail readings.
The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the Toyota Tacoma was impounded for 30 days.
Police said they further referred the matter to RoadSafetyBC.
More Salmon Arm News
- Firefighters awardedOliver - 12:06 pm
- $10K grants for creatorsSponsored Content - 12:01 pm
- Nearly 300 mm of rain fallsVancouver Island - 11:57 am
- Poilievre: End drug decrimBC - 11:56 am
- Carney off to mend fencesCanada/China - 11:53 am
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$449,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Ivory Shuswap BC SPCA >
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library