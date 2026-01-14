Salmon Arm News

Applications open for artists looking to take part in Salmon Arm summer concert series

Artists invited to apply

Photo: Wednesdays on the Wharf facebook page Families of all ages enjoy live outdoor music during a past Wednesday on the Wharf performance.

Applications are now open for this summer’s Wednesday on the Wharf concert series in Salmon Arm.

In a press release, the Salmon Arm Arts Centre said it is delighted to open applications for artists interested in being part of the by-donation concert series held each year in Marine Peace Park.

Artists are invited to apply online until March 1.

“Wednesday on the Wharf is a family friendly, by donation, open-air concert series that has been a staple in the community since 1993,” reads the press release.

“Presented by the Salmon Arm Arts Centre and held every Wednesday evening in July and August, the event offers a welcoming environment for people of all ages to gather, enjoy the summer sun, and immerse themselves in the joy of live music.”

The Arts Centre said one of the goals of the concert series is to offer a wide range of musical genres over the summer to “offer audiences a rich musical journey.”

To learn more about selection criteria or to submit an application, visit the Salmon Arm Arts Centre website.

For more direct inquiries, email Astrid Varnes, arts centre program manager, at [email protected].