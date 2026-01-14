Salmon Arm News

Sicamous first responders, arena staff conduct ammonia leak drill to test emergency response

Practicing for ammonia leak

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Sicamous arena staff and local first responders conduct an emergency response drill simulating an ammonia leak at the arena.

Sicamous first responders and arena staff met last week to practice and prepare for handling an emergency ammonia leak at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre.

In a social media post on Monday, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said arena staff, Shuswap Emergency Program members, Sicamous Fire Rescue, police, Eagle Valley Rescue and BC Ambulance Society members met on Jan. 9 to conduct a tabletop exercise to simulate the response to an ammonia leak at the arena.

“Indoor ice arenas can be at higher risk for emergencies due to the equipment used to build and maintain ice,” reads the post.

“That’s why the CSRD and Shuswap Emergency Program perform regular maintenance checks and safety drills to help keep rink-users and the community safe.”

The regional district said the exercise was designed to test emergency response protocols and look for ways to improve the response and evacuation plans so first responders are better prepared in the event of a real emergency.

The CSRD also urged residents to sign up for the free Alertable notification system to stay informed during any possible emergency.

To learn more about Alertable and how it is used by the CSRD, visit the regional district's website.