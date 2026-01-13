Salmon Arm News

Ministry commits to full resurfacing of Highway 1 corridor through Salmon Arm in 2027

Ministry to fix highway ruts

Photo: Luc Rempel Ruts in the Trans-Canada Highway at the intersection with 4 Street SE

Salmon Arm council was pleased with the response it received from B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation which promised to fix deep ruts on the Trans-Canada Highway through Salmon Arm next year.

At a Jan. 12 meeting, city council discussed a letter from Mike Farnworth, the Minister of Transportation and Transit, who responded to a letter council sent in the fall requesting an urgent fix for deep ruts in the Trans-Canada Highway affecting key intersections in Salmon Arm.

“As you likely know, the Trans-Canada Highway has historically experienced rutting through the Salmon Arm area,” Farnworth said in his letter.

“To better understand the root cause of the asphalt deterioration, the ministry has engaged a pavement engineering contractor who is currently examining and testing the highway through Salmon Arm.”

Farnworth said this work will include an evaluation of the previous resurfacing that was done about 10 years ago, which was also aimed at addressing the rutting issue. The study is expected to be completed this summer.

Farnworth said due to this study, the highway through Salmon Arm will not be re-paved in the summer of 2026 as council had requested.

However, the minister said work will be done to address the worst sections of highway in 2026, and the province plans to resurface the entire highway through Salmon Arm in 2027.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said the letter made him feel more optimistic.

“Honestly, fixing [the ruts] only to have it recur sooner than it should doesn't make sense, and I'm glad there's going to be some testing,” he said. “It's nice to see that they're committing, and hopefully will come through on testing and on some patching.”

Mayor Alan Harrison said he was happy to hear the ministry was aware that rutting in the highway through Salmon Arm has been a historic problem, and that they are working to develop a treatment plan to prevent it from re-occurring.

Harrison also stressed the importance of the work timelines laid out by Farnworth in his letter.

“I really appreciate that response from Minister Farnworth, and we will certainly remind the minister of his promises at UBCM [Union of B.C. Municipalities] in 2026,” Harrison said.