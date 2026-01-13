280817
Salmon Arm News  

The Big Leplowski is ready to tackle snow clearing duties around Salmon Arm

Big Leplowski rolls out

Luc Rempel - Jan 12, 2026 / 7:00 pm | Story: 593837

Salmon Arm residents should keep their eyes peeled during the next snowfall as The Big Leplowski is ready to roll.

In a social media post the city announced their newest plow truck is ready for duty with its brand new name and custom decals. The name was submitted by a local resident during last year's name the snowplow contest.

“Shoutout to Amanda Moland for the snow-tastic winning name & be sure to watch for The Big Leplowski out on winter duty this season,” reads the post.

The other snow plow named during the contest became christened Snow Chute based on a submission from local grade 6 student Addison Blair.

