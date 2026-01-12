Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm police unable to determine who drove SUV struck by a semi on Highway 1

Didn't admit to driving SUV

Photo: Castanet FILE - A patch on the shoulder of an RCMP officer

Mounties say two occupants of an SUV were tight-lipped about who was behind the wheel after the vehicle was struck by a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Pierre’s Point last month.

Salmon Arm RCMP said at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 3, police received a report of a collision between a black Honda Pilot and a semi-truck near the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and 50 Avenue NW.

“[The] initial report read there was an unconscious man laying on the pavement due to a possible ejection,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

“Police attended where BC Ambulance was already on scene with a 38-year-old man and were transporting him to the hospital.”

He said a 34-year-old woman with minor injuries told the police she was in the vehicle with the 38-year-old man, but refused to provide any other details about the crash.

Hodges said the driver of the semi was uninjured and told police the SUV had attempted to cross the highway at the intersection as he was approaching. The driver told police he was unable to stop in time and struck the rear driver’s side of the Honda Pilot.

Police said the semi driver was able to provide dash cam footage which supported his version of events.

Hodges said police went to the hospital and attempted to speak with the 38-year-old man who had non-life threatening injuries, but he refused to speak with police.

Mounties said they were unable to determine who was driving the SUV.