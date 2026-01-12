Salmon Arm News
Highway 1 closed all day Monday between Revelstoke and Golden for avalanche control
All-day Hwy 1 closure
Photo: Avalanche Canada
Large areas of Glacier National Park near Rogers Pass are closed due to avalanche control and hazardous avalanche conditions.
Avalanche control work will again close the Trans-Canada Highway through Rogers Pass on Monday.
Drive BC is advising travellers that Highway 1 will be closed as of 9 a.m. Monday, between Revelstoke and Golden. The estimated time of reopening this highway is 11 p.m.
Starting at 8 a.m., commercial vehicles will be stopped at Malakwa. Passenger vehicles will be allowed to continue on to Revelstoke.
There were also extended avalanche control closures on the same stretch of Highway 1 on Saturday and early last week.
Large areas of Glacier National Park have been closed for avalanche control using explosives. Avalanche Canada also warns of hazardous avalanche conditions in the park due to ongoing heavy snowfall and extreme winds.
