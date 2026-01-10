Salmon Arm News

Mounties say a drunk driver was caught behind the wheel of a flat deck trunk in Salmon Arm before 10 a.m.

A.M. drunk driver caught

Photo: Castanet File Photo Top lights of an RCMP cruiser

Police say they caught an early morning drunk driver behind the wheel of a flat deck truck in Salmon Arm last month.

Mounties said officers on patrol on Balmoral Road on Dec. 10 stopped a red flat deck truck to check the driver’s license and sobriety at around 9:20 a.m.

“The driver stated the last time he had alcohol was two weeks prior, although the officer could smell alcohol coming from the driver as he spoke,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

“A breath demand was conducted, and the 50-year-old male driver blew a ‘fail’.”

He said the driver declined his right to take a second test and was issued a 90 day driving prohibition.

The flat deck truck was impounded for 30 days and the matter was further referred to RoadSafetyBC.