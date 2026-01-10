Salmon Arm News

Village council wants to support doctor recruitment efforts in Chase

Photo: Luc Rempel Chase council said they want to support doctor recruitment effots.

Chase village council is looking at what it can do to encourage more doctors to stay in town and reduce wait times for securing a family physician.

After a resident gave council a presentation about her efforts to reduce wait times for finding a family doctor last month, Chase village council discussed the issue further at the committee of the whole meeting on Jan. 6.

“You need a carrot or something to bring somebody in,” said Coun. Colin Connett.

Connett said he has suggested building a house for doctors to live in in Chase in exchange for an agreement to stay in town for at least five years, or agreeing to lease a vehicle for a doctor who was living in Salmon Arm or another nearby community.

However, he acknowledged his suggestions were contingent on securing funding support of some kind.

Coun. Dan Stevens said he thought Connett’s suggestions made a lot of sense and suggested it would be a good idea for council to meet the doctors and nurse practitioners already working in Chase to hear their suggestions for doctor recruitment.

“Maybe that looks like having a luncheon or something with them,” he said. “They're obviously pretty busy folks, so [it] might have to be after hours, but having them come up and meet with us and us picking their brains.”

Coun. Fred Torbohm agreed, and said he had recently talked with Dr. Benjamin Robinson, a local physician, about the number of medical practitioners currently working in town.

“We're not looking too bad,” he said. “I think we have five or six, between medical practitioners and doctors that come in and out.”

Torbohm said Robinson was looking for a property to use as a short-term rental for visiting medical practitioners and locum physicians, an idea he discussed with council in May of last year.

Housing issues, bureaucracy to blame?

A resident at the meeting said she recently spoke to a locum physician who said she would like to stay longer in Chase but has had trouble finding rental housing.

“She said if she can't find housing, she has to leave,” the resident said. “She loves it here and would love to stay, but there's no housing.”

Another resident blamed the bureaucracy of Interior Health for medical practitioners leaving the area.

The resident said she was seeing a nurse practitioner in town, and the nurse told her she would be leaving Chase to go work for the Adams Lake Indian Band.

“The reasoning that she gave me yesterday was that she no longer wishes to deal with Interior Health and all of their bureaucracy,” the resident said.

“She told me point-blank that with Interior Health, we are nothing more than numbers, and she doesn't want to treat numbers, she wants to treat people.”

Council will continue to discuss the idea of how to support the recruitment of medical practitioners to the Chase area at future meetings.