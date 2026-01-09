Salmon Arm News

Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke for two hours Saturday morning

Avalanche work on Hwy. 1

Photo: Parks Canada A Canadian Armed Forces artillery team undertakes avalanche control work in Rogers Pass

Motorists looking to travel east of Revelstoke on Saturday morning might have to wait as avalanche control work is expected to close the Trans-Canada Highway for a couple hours.

The project is scheduled to close Highway 1 between Oak Drive and the Glacier National Park west boundary starting at 10:30 a.m.

This area is forecasted to pose a considerable avalanche risk, according to Avalanche Canada.

The highway is expected to re-open on Saturday afternoon at about 12:30 p.m.

Travellers are warned that there is no detour available.