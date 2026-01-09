Salmon Arm News
Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke for two hours Saturday morning
Avalanche work on Hwy. 1
Photo: Parks Canada
A Canadian Armed Forces artillery team undertakes avalanche control work in Rogers Pass
Motorists looking to travel east of Revelstoke on Saturday morning might have to wait as avalanche control work is expected to close the Trans-Canada Highway for a couple hours.
The project is scheduled to close Highway 1 between Oak Drive and the Glacier National Park west boundary starting at 10:30 a.m.
This area is forecasted to pose a considerable avalanche risk, according to Avalanche Canada.
The highway is expected to re-open on Saturday afternoon at about 12:30 p.m.
Travellers are warned that there is no detour available.
More Salmon Arm News
RECENT STORIES
- Stolen remains returnedAlberta - 4:58 pm
- Rio Tinto fined nearly $800KKitimat - 4:50 pm
- Businesses pushed to pivotBC - 4:49 pm
- Kendall: I'm not a lesbianEntertainment - 4:25 pm
- Trump is bad for comedy?Entertainment - 4:25 pm
Real Estate
201-1903 Lindahl Street
$250,000
more details
$250,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Dot Shuswap BC SPCA >
Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net