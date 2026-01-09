282310
Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke for two hours Saturday morning

Luc Rempel - Jan 9, 2026 / 3:35 pm | Story: 593392

Motorists looking to travel east of Revelstoke on Saturday morning might have to wait as avalanche control work is expected to close the Trans-Canada Highway for a couple hours.

The project is scheduled to close Highway 1 between Oak Drive and the Glacier National Park west boundary starting at 10:30 a.m.

This area is forecasted to pose a considerable avalanche risk, according to Avalanche Canada.

The highway is expected to re-open on Saturday afternoon at about 12:30 p.m.

Travellers are warned that there is no detour available.

