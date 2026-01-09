Salmon Arm News

System upgrade temporarily halts online form submissions on CSRD's website

Form submissions on hold

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District office in Salmon Arm

Shuswap residents will have to hold off on filing online forms with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District for a few days as staff work to upgrade the regional district's online systems.

In a post on its website Thursday, the CSRD said online forms on its website will be temporarily unavailable.

“We’re excited to share that improvements are on the way for all CSRD online forms,” reads the post.

“While we’re working behind the scenes, all online forms will be temporarily unavailable to the public.”

The CSRD said the upgrade is expected to be finished and allow for online form submissions again by Tuesday, Jan. 13.

While the system upgrade is ongoing, anyone who needs assistance accessing a CSRD form is asked to contact the CSRD by emailing [email protected] or calling 250-832-8194.