Salmon Arm woman arrested for allegedly throwing soup at someone in a local bar

Mounties say a 34-year-old woman was arrested for public intoxication after she allegedly hurled a bowl of soup at someone while in a Salmon Arm bar.

Police said on Dec. 22, 2025 at about 7 p.m., they received a report from staff at a bar on Lakeshore Drive who said a heavily intoxicated female had thrown a bowl of soup at a customer and was refusing to leave.

“Police attended and staff pointed out the 34-year-old woman, who had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and was stumbling as she walked,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

“The soup recipient was not wishing to pursue charges for anything and only requested the woman be removed.”

Hodges said police spoke to the intoxicated woman who originally agreed to leave, but did not make any attempts to call a friend or family member to pick her up after police gave her 10 minutes to secure a ride home.

Police arrested the woman for public intoxication and took her to cells to sober up overnight.

The 34-year-old woman was served a violation ticket for being intoxicated in a public place.